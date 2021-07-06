WWE star Jimmy Uso made headlines this week for the wrong reasons. According to TMZ, he was arrested for DUI in Pensacola, Florida.

Uso, whose real name is Jonathan Fatu, was pulled over on Monday night after he reportedly ran a red light while going 50 mph in a 35 mph zone. The police officers on duty claimed they smelt booze coming from Uso’s vehicle.

After the police told Uso to exit his vehicle, they noticed that he was swaying and couldn’t pass any field sobriety tests.

The police also made Uso take a breathalyzer test. The results were quite telling, as he had BAC of .205, which is way above Florida’s legal limit of .08.

WWE's Jimmy Uso Arrested For DUI Again, Cops Say Wrestler Blew A .205https://t.co/jNcxTTdMvw — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 6, 2021

Uso has now been accused of drunk driving twice over the last two years. He was originally booked for DUI in July of 2019.

This is an unfortunate development for WWE, especially since Uso is such a versatile competitor. Not only has he been a force in the WWE Tag Team division with his twin brother Jey, he’s proven that he can hold his own in a singles match.

The Usos are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and have one of the best bloodlines in wrestling history.

The WWE hasn’t released a statement on this incident just yet.