Former WWE/AEW Wrestler Jon Huber, ‘Mr. Brodie Lee,’ Has Died

Jon Huber, a popular wrestler who used the ring names Luke Harper and Mr. Brodie Lee, has died. He was just 41 years old.

Huber, who celebrated his 41st birthday just 10 days ago, signed with the WWE in 2012, after a long tenure wrestling on the independent circuit. After coming up through the NXT ranks, he held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Belt and the WWE Intercontinental Championship Belt during his time with the company.

He left for the rival All Elite Wrestling, or AEW, last December, and quickly became a popular figure in his new home. He took home the AEW TNT Championship in August.

This evening, AEW announced the passing of Jon Huber. It is devastating news to his many fans across the wrestling world.

“The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken,” the company’s statement reads. “In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way – a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee.

“Jon’s love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always.Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time.

“We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.”

His exact cause of death has not been disclosed, but in an Instagram post, his wife Amanda called it a “non-COVID related lung issue.”

This is just devastating news for Jon Huber’s family, and the wrestling world. Our thoughts go out to all affected by his loss tonight.

[Amanda Huber; AEW]