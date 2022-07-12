Kurt Angle Story Going Viral: Sports World Reacts

NEW YORK - MARCH 18: World Wrestling Entertainment Wrestlers Kurt Angle (L) and Triple H attend a media conference announcing the all-star lineup of WWE WrestleMania XIX at ESPN Zone in Times Square March 18, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images) Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Leading up to the 1996 Olympics, Kurt Angle was nursing multiple injuries to his neck. The medical results showed two bulged herniated disks, two cracked vertebrae and four pulled muscles.

Despite all those injuries, Angle competed in Atlanta. In fact, he won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling.

While on Ronda Rousey's Rowdy Places, Angle discussed his experience back in 1996. He admit that his experience leading up to the Olympics was truly wild.

"The doctor would shoot me with 12 shots of Novocaine in my neck so I couldn't feel the pain, and that's how I got through the Olympic trials," Angle told Rousey.

Some fans are a bit disgusted that Angle's doctors actually allowed this to happen.

Others, meanwhile, believe it adds to Angle's legacy.

Even though Angle's medical routine leading up to the Olympics was absolutely wild, he told Rousey he wouldn't change a thing.

Once Angle's Olympic career came to an end, he became one of the most popular professional wrestlers. He competed in both the WWE and TNA.