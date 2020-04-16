In a year that’s taken legends from just about every sports and entertainment industry, one of the most beloved contributors in WWE history has lost his life as well.

On Thursday, the WWE announced that Hall of Fame announcer Howard Finkel has passed away. He was 69 years old and had been dealing with health problems for several years.

Considered by many to be the greatest in-ring announcer in WWE history, Finkel – or “Fink” – began his announcing career at Madison Square Garden in the late-1970s. Over the years he was used only sparingly in wrestling storylines and matches.

Finkel’s role in the ring was phased out in the early 2000s, making only occasional appearances. But the WWE rewarded him for his hard work in 2009, by inducting him into their Hall of Fame.

It’s not known at this time if Finkel’s passing was a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

WWE fans and legends alike have taken to Twitter to express their condolences:

Dammit, this is a another kick in the gut. 😞😞 Rest Easy Fink! One of the greatest and most recognizable voices in history. Loved this dude. Everyone did. https://t.co/MklOpTCacu — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 16, 2020

Im crushed

I lost my friend today

I saw him once a month

The Voice of Wrestling

I loved him so much

The Fink pic.twitter.com/EOWmADTkjO — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 16, 2020

I'm absolutely gutted over the passing of Howard Finkel. Another voice of my childhood has been silenced. Such a sweet, sweet man. I'll miss our conversations about wrestling and Rock N Roll. This ABSOLUTELY sucks. Love ya Fink! pic.twitter.com/eAX0cOktda — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) April 16, 2020

It’s been a rough week for WWE to say the least.

Owner Vince McMahon filed for bankruptcy with the XFL, then the organization conducted a mass release of stars on Wednesday that have left many workers unemployed during the pandemic.

Our hearts go out to Finkel’s family and loved ones.