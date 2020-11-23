Legendary WWE Star Officially Retired Sunday Night

WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event was an emotional one for the WWE Universe. Pro wrestling legend The Undertaker, who entertained fans for 30 years, officially retired at the event.

Before letting The Undertaker give his farewell address, WWE legends such as Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Kane took the ring to applaud a massive tribute to icon. When they were finished, Vince McMahon came out to welcome The Undertaker to the ring, where he made his incredible entrance.

Wearing his trademark black outfit, The Undertaker took to the ring and announced that his beloved character was finally done. “My time has come to let The Undertaker… Rest… in… Peace.”

"My time has come to let The Undertaker Rest In Peace.” The Undertaker bids farewell to his legendary 30-year @WWE career #ThankYouTaker #FarewellTakerpic.twitter.com/f5aGhYACJt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2020

As a final act of respect, WWE showed a hologram projection of Paul Bearer, his former manager and longtime friend, holding up the urn that had been such a big part of his character for years. Bearer passed away in 2013.

This past summer WWE unveiled its landmark docuseries “The Last Ride,” chronicling the last few years of The Undertaker’s career as he struggled to finish his historic career on his own terms. It was during that series that most fans saw Mark Calaway – the man behind the iconic character – out of character for the first time.

At the end of “The Last Ride,” The Undertaker revealed that he was content to never need to wrestle again. He had recently gone out on top in a critically-acclaimed Boneyard Match, winning against AJ Styles in an iconic clash.

WWE legends like The Rock and sports stars like Tyson Fury have come out with tributes to the wrestling star.

30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut.

Like EVERYONE – I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, “Muthafucka” True story 😂

Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/ULlppOQlCa — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 22, 2020

Phenom @undertaker The Gypsy King will be tuning into @WWE #SurvivorSeries tonight for your final farewell! Thank you for the memories, matches and inspiration ⚱️ pic.twitter.com/AUxiBTVOWc — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 22, 2020

Debuting at Survivor Series in 1990, The Undertaker quickly became one of wrestling’s most popular characters. For three decades he entertained fans with his combination of creepiness and incredible athleticism. His feuds with Mankind, Kane, Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, Batista and Edge produced some of the greatest matches ever.

The Undertaker won seven world championships, introduced several iconic match types and took part in some of the greatest matches pro wrestling has ever seen. On top of that, he’s arguably the most beloved and respected performer in WWE history.

As Vince McMahon himself said, “There will never be another Undertaker.”

Good luck in retirement!