Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59

A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness.

This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer.

West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.

His death was announced this weekend.

"Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera," Mike Tenay tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Don's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.