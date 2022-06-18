Longtime WWE Referee Passed Away This Week

LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: A general view during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The WWE had heartbreaking news to share this Saturday. Long-time referee David Hebner has passed away at the age of 73.

Hebner had a great career with the WWE, officiating an iconic showdown between Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat at WrestleMania III. He also officiated Hulk Hogan's match with Savage at WrestleMania V.

His nephew, Impact Wrestling referee Brian Hebner, confirmed his passing on social media.

"Im so sad. Just don’t really know what to say. Today we lost one of the good ones…….My uncle David," Brian Hebner tweeted. "He was one of the best humans in the world. Thank you all for all the outpouring of messages and support. This is a tough one. I Love You Uncle David. God got a good one."

Once his career as an in-ring official came to an end, Hebner helped the WWE in a backstage role.

Hebner worked for the WWE until 2005.

Our thoughts are with Hebner's family and friends during this difficult time.