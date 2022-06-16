Longtime WWE Star Has Reportedly Been Released

LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: A general view during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, the WWE has released Sasha Banks. If true, this would move shake up the landscape of the women's division.

Banks was first called up to the main roster in 2015. Over the course of her WWE career, she won seven singles titles. She's also a three-time tag team champion.

There has been a lot of speculation about Banks' future in wrestling because of her recent fallout with WWE's creative team.

In mid-May, Banks walked out of an episode of RAW because she had an issue with the creative ideas being pitched for the show. The WWE then suspended Banks indefinitely for her actions.

In the event that Banks still wants to wrestle, she'll immediately become the top free agent on the market.

A company like AEW could really bolster its women's division by acquiring Banks.

The WWE should issue an official statement on Banks' status in the near future. Make no mistake, the majority of the wrestling universe is on her side.