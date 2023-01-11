Look: Former WWE Star 'Hurt' By Controversial Release

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille attend Meet WWE Superstars during 2018 New York Comic Con at The Queer Lounge at Javits Center on October 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Last month, the WWE released Mandy Rose after racy photos from her FanTime page surfaced online.

Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days. She lost the belt in a match with Roxanne Perez prior to her release.

During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Rose was asked about her departure from the WWE.

When asked if she was hurt by the WWE's decision, Rose had a brutally honest response.

"I'm hurt, 100 percent. I'm very hurt," Rose said. "No one wants to get that call that you’re being fired from any job. So I was very hurt. I was very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more because of everything that I put into the business, but just the last year-and-a-half. I was champion for 413 days. I unified those two titles. I was the third-longest reigning NXT women’s champion."

There is one positive that came out of this situation. Rose has learned the power of name, image and likeness.

Rose revealed that she has made more money from her FanTime account than she did in the WWE. If the company contacts her about a potential return, she'll make sure she protects her brand.

Rose currently has over 3.4 million followers on Instagram. She remains a fan favorite despite being away from the ring.

Although a reunion isn't imminent, fans should never say never when it comes to Rose returning to the WWE.