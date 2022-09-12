Look: Former WWE Star Reveals Terrifying Health Scare

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former WWE star Eva Marie had a harrowing experience with nature recently.

Marie, whose real name is Natalie Eva Marie, shared on TikTok Saturday that she was hospitalized over Labor Day Weekend after being bitten by fire ants and suffering an allergic reaction.

"When you have a massive allergic reaction to FIRE ANTS and end up in the ER," she captioned the clip. "Anaphylactic shock."

Marie, 37, went on to assure her followers that the video was from the prior weekend and she was actually fine now.

Eva Marie had two stints with WWE, the first one from 2013-17 and the second from 2020 until she was recently let go.

This had to be a terrifying ordeal for her. We're glad to see she has emerged with her health intact.

[ Fox News ]