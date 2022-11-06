Look: Logan Paul Announces Severe Injuries After Falling To Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 06: Logan Paul wears a Charizard Pokemon card chain as he enters the ring for his contracted exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather at Hard Rock Stadium on June 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Logan Paul and Roman Reigns had a bout for the ages at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday night.

Unfortunately, it might be the last time we see Paul in competitive action for a while.

Paul revealed on social media this Saturday night that he suffered a torn MCL and meniscus halfway through his match with Reigns. He also may be dealing with a Torn ACL.

A devastating setback for the 27-year-old rising star, but he keeps smiling through the adversity.

"torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated," Paul said on Twitter.

We certainly send our well-wishes to Logan Paul as he likely begins a difficult road to recovery.

Paul's performance vs. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel was sensational. His frog splash was the highlight of the night.

Hopefully Paul has a quick recovery. He clearly has a long future in the WWE.