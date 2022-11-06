Look: Logan Paul Announces Severe Injuries After Falling To Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul and Roman Reigns had a bout for the ages at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday night.
Unfortunately, it might be the last time we see Paul in competitive action for a while.
Paul revealed on social media this Saturday night that he suffered a torn MCL and meniscus halfway through his match with Reigns. He also may be dealing with a Torn ACL.
A devastating setback for the 27-year-old rising star, but he keeps smiling through the adversity.
"torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated," Paul said on Twitter.
We certainly send our well-wishes to Logan Paul as he likely begins a difficult road to recovery.
Paul's performance vs. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel was sensational. His frog splash was the highlight of the night.
Hopefully Paul has a quick recovery. He clearly has a long future in the WWE.