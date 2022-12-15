Look: Released WWE Star Shared Racy Photo

Mandy Rose Instagram

The WWE reportedly cut ties with star performer Mandy Rose this week.

The standout performer was reportedly cut from the WWE over subscription content that was deemed out of bounds.

"Rose has been released from WWE over racy photos that she shared on her FanTime page. FanTime is a platform similar to OnlyFans in which users can pay monthly subscription fees to access exclusive content from creators," the New York Post reported.

"Rose’s FanTime page costs $40 a month. In recent days, photos from her page in the shower with her fiancé, Tino Sabbatelli, that can be characterized as somewhere between R- and X-rated began spreading on the internet."

Rose, who has millions of followers on Instagram, hasn't shied away from sharing what could be deemed "racy" content.

Many in the sports world are not happy with WWE's decision on Wednesday, though.

The WWE is getting some blowback for their decision, but they appear to be standing by it.