Look: Sports World Reacts To Eva Marie's Racy Photo

CULVER CITY, CA - MAY 21: Professional wrestler Eva Marie attends the Kaleidoscope Ball at 3LABS on May 21, 2016 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Former WWE star Eva Marie, who's since branched out into things like acting, fashion designing and modeling, is making waves on social media.

Marie, who sported iconic red hair during her wrestling days, has a new look.

"📸 in my Calvin’s Do we like my natural hair color or nah?!🤔," she asked.

Fans seem to like it.

Sports fans took to social media to weigh in.

"Yes🔥," one fan wrote.

"I love it , you are fabulous," one fan added.

"It's a very beautiful and sophisticated look,I like it! But classic Eva Marie is "all red everything'!" one fan added.

Marie is typically known for her red hairstyle.

You can follow Marie on social media here.