Look: Sports World Reacts To Nikki Bella's Big Announcement

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: WWE wrestlers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella pose for photos on the midway prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 12, 2022 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Sports fans are taking to social media to congratulate WWE legend Nikki Bella on Monday morning.

Bella, a wrestling Hall of Famer, announced some major personal news on social media on Monday.

The legendary wrestling star is married!

"We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment," she announced.

Sports fans are excited for her.

"Yesssss congrats you crazy kids," one fan wrote.

"It was so magical and beautiful!!!!" her sister wrote.

"Congratulations to you both!" one fan added.

Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds!