Look: Sports World Reacts To Terrifying Eva Marie News

CULVER CITY, CA - MAY 21: Professional wrestler Eva Marie attends the Kaleidoscope Ball at 3LABS on May 21, 2016 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Former WWE star Eva Marie had a truly terrifying experience over the holiday weekend earlier this month.

The popular wrestler went into shock after getting bitten by some fire ants, leading to an emergency room visit.

"When you have a massive allergic reaction to FIRE ANTS and end up in the ER," she captioned the video. "Anaphylactic shock."

Thankfully, Marie is believed to be OK, but the sports world is praying for her.

"I love you guys I’m good now this was last week on Labor Day," she wrote in the comments section of her video. "But all is well now."

Fans are hoping she feels better.

"Feel better my queen," one fan wrote.

"Oh damn! Wishing a speedy recovery to her," one fan added.

"how are people safe from fire ants they scare me," one fan added on social media.

Feel better, Eva!