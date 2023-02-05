Skip to main content
113
New Articles

Look: Sports World Reacts To WWE Star's Racy Photo

WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux

Instagram.

WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux continues to draw attention on social media.

The longtime WWE superstar is currently going viral for her beach-themed photo on Instagram. 

"🌊💗," she captioned the photo.

That's quite a look.

"😍😍😍😍😍😍," one fan wrote.

"Glowing!" one fan added.

"Beautiful," one fan added.

"Omg yes!!!" another fan added on social media.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" one fan added.

Scarlett will be one to follow moving forward, that's for sure.