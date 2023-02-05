Look: Sports World Reacts To WWE Star's Racy Photo

WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux continues to draw attention on social media.

The longtime WWE superstar is currently going viral for her beach-themed photo on Instagram.

"🌊💗," she captioned the photo.

That's quite a look.

"😍😍😍😍😍😍," one fan wrote.

"Glowing!" one fan added.

"Beautiful," one fan added.

"Omg yes!!!" another fan added on social media.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" one fan added.

Scarlett will be one to follow moving forward, that's for sure.