Look: The Rock’s Latest Gym Photo Is Going Viral

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson always stays in superb physical shape. But there was something special about his latest gym photo that’s gone absolutely viral.

Taking to Instagram on last night, The Rock revealed that this coming week is a big one for his upcoming movie Black Adam. He said that he’s been training extremely hard and dieting for what he called “unlike any other role of my entire career.”

“As many of you know, the intense (and exciting) comic mythology of Teth Adam – he becomes the immortal “champion” by the Gods,” The Rock wrote. “Blessed with the powers of Superman and dangerous magic from the wizards. Then his rage turns his soul dark, forever becoming Black Adam⚡️Big week, grateful for the grind & support – here we go🤞🏾”

The results speak for themselves. The Rock looks absolutely shredded in this image:

There’s no doubt that The Rock is doing everything in his power to give himself a real superhero comic character look.

As he explained, in DC comics, Black Adam is an antihero with power on par with Superman and Shazam. He is the immortal ruler of Kahndaq, and frequently clashes with some of the heaviest hitters in the DC universe.

The Rock was cast for the role all the way back in 2014. But production on the movie didn’t begin in earnest until very recently.

Given the starpower behind the movie though, Black Adam could be a role unlike any The Rock has ever had.