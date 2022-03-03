Look: The Undertaker Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Announcement

Last month The Undertaker was unveiled as the feature inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. But today, WWE chairman Vince McMahon had a special announcement for the WWE icon’s special day.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, McMahon revealed that he will personally induct The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame on Friday, April 1. McMahon has considered The Undertaker one of his best friends in the industry and said it will be a privilege to induct him.

It didn’t take long for The Undertaker himself to get wind of the big news. Taking to Twitter, he thanks McMahon for the honor and said he’s looking forward to “one final ride together.”

“After over 30 years of long roads traveled, countless hours of TV, and one hell of a ride together… couldn’t think of anyone better to put me in the #WWEHOF than @VinceMcMahon. One final ride together, old-timer!!!” The Undertaker tweeted.

Vince McMahon came up with the idea of the “Old West Mortician” persona that Mark Calaway would turn into The Undertaker in his 1990 debut in WWF. Within a year, The Undertaker was one of wrestling’s most popular stars.

From there, The Undertaker’s profile grew until he was an icon in both sports and entertainment.

The relationship between McMahon and The Undertaker also got a special mention during the documentary The Last Ride.

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be on April 1 in Texas.