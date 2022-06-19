Look: Triple H Reacts To WWE's Heartbreaking Death

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Professional wrestler Triple H attends the WrestleMania 30 press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe New York on April 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/FilmMagic)

Tragedy struck the WWE world this weekend, as multiple longtime referees have died.

Former WWE referee Tim White, who helped the sport for multiple decades, has died.

WWE announced the tragic news on Twitter on Sunday.

"WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away. WWE extends our condolences to White’s family, friends and fans," the sport announced.

Legendary WWE wrestler Triple H reacted to the heartbreaking news on Twitter.

"Shocked and saddened. Timmy was one of the absolute best people I’ve known and had the pleasure of working with. Myself and the entire WWE family will miss him dearly," the legendary wrestler tweeted.

Our thoughts continue to be with Tim's friends and family members during this difficult time.