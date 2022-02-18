Look: Undertaker To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

In 2020, WWE legend The Undertaker announced his retirement after 30 years as the company’s top star. In 2022, “The Deadman” will be immortalized in WWE history.

On Friday, the New York Post reported and WWE later confirmed that The Undertaker will be the first inductee into their Class of 2022 Hall of Fame. His induction along with the rest of the class will be the night before WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, joined the World Wrestling Federation in 1990 after playing basketball in college. He made his debut at the 1990 Survivor Series pay-per-view and immediately became a fan favorite.

One year later, The Undertaker won the WWF Championship from Hulk Hogan, becoming the youngest world champion in the company’s history at the time. In the decades that followed, his legend would grow bigger and bigger.

@undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost!

The Undertaker would win seven world titles during his run in WWE. But his championships effectively paled to his achievements at WrestleMania.

He went 21-0 in WrestleMania matches in what became known as The Streak. During that run he faced some of the industry’s greatest legends. His final match was a Boneyard Match win over AJ Styles at Wrestlemania XXXVI.

On top of his WrestleMania and championship success, The Undertaker competed in some of the most iconic matches in wrestling history. The most iconic of all is his Hell in a Cell match with Mankind at King of the Ring.

During the match, Undertaker threw Mankind off the 20-foot high cell onto a table in one of the most memorable moments in wrestling history.

There was never an issue of if The Undertaker would be enshrined into the WWE Hall of Fame. Only when.