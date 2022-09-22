Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News

Getty Images.

Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night.

Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed.

"Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer. It is unknown if a deal was reached but Paige seems interested in a match with Dr. Britt Baker, DMD," Wrestling News reports.

Wednesday night, Paige made her appearance. Fans were pretty shocked.

It will be interesting to see how Paige's storyline progresses now that she's made the jump.