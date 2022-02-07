Look: WWE Fans Are Loving Monday’s Chyna News

Few women in professional wrestling have ever been as popular as the late-great Joanie Laurer, also known as Chyna. Six years after her tragic passing, Chyna is getting some very special recognition.

On Monday, Chyna was unveiled as a character in the upcoming video game, WWE 2K22. It will be just her third appearance in a WWE video game in the last 20 years. But her inclusion in this edition is especially important to fans.

WWE 2K20, her first appearance in a game since 2000, was a massive flop that was panned by critics for poor design. WWE 2K Battlegrounds was similarly panned.

But with the added care and effort reportedly being put into this game, fans are excited for the possibilities. More importantly, they’re happy to see that Chyna is getting recognized for such a big WWE project:

Chyna competed in the then-WWF from 1997 to 2001, becoming a cultural icon for her in-ring dominance against her male counterparts. She was billed as the “Ninth Wonder of the World” and was a founding member of the D-Generation X stable.

Among her many in-ring accomplishments were two Intercontinental Championship titles. She is the first and (to date) only woman to win the prestigious title. Chyna was also a two-time winner of the Women’s Championship.

Despite her accomplishments and icon status, WWE has yet to induct Chyna into their Hall of Fame as a solo wrestler. Many accuse WWE of excluding Chyna due to her post-wrestling career in the adult film industry.

Chyna passed away in 2016 at the age of 46. She was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame as a part of D-Generation X in 2019.

Could Chyna’s inclusion in WWE 2K22 be a precursor to her long-awaited solo Hall of Fame induction?