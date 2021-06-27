Look: WWE Gender Reveal Video Is Going Viral

If you ask me, the modern day tradition of gender reveals jumped the shark a long time ago. If you’re going to have one though, this WWE-style reveal is pretty sweet.

We’re not sure where this took place, though the tweet does say Eugene, Oregon. The clip below is going viral.

In it, two wrestlers battle it out, with the “winner” symbolizing whether the couple is having a boy or a girl.

After a couple of minutes of hilarity in the ring, the man in pink pins his blue-clad opponent. Congratulations to the happy couple on their new baby girl.

WWE Gender Reveal 😂 lit asf pic.twitter.com/Roxcrs3c3k — LightSkinMenDontCheat (@Wholesomemen__) June 26, 2021

Hey, this is way better than some of the gender reveals you’ve read about recently, some of which have caused fiery infernos and a couple of which have even been deadly.

This is just good, old-fashioned silly fun.