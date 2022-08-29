Look: WWE Legend Nikki Bella Announces Big Personal News

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Professional Wrestling Tag Team Brie & Nicole Bella speak at the From Divas to Superstars panel at Liberty Theater during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York)

WWE legend Nikki Bella announced some big personal news over the weekend.

The wrestling Hall of Famer revealed that she is now a taken woman.

Bella and her fiancee, Artem Chigvintsev, got married in Paris this summer.

"We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment," Bella announced on Monday morning.

Congrats to Nikki and her new husband.

Congratulations again to the newlyweds!