Look: WWE Legend Nikki Bella Announces Big Personal News
WWE legend Nikki Bella announced some big personal news over the weekend.
The wrestling Hall of Famer revealed that she is now a taken woman.
Bella and her fiancee, Artem Chigvintsev, got married in Paris this summer.
"We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment," Bella announced on Monday morning.
Congrats to Nikki and her new husband.
Congratulations again to the newlyweds!