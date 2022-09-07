Look: WWE Reacts To Pat McAfee's College GameDay News
Andrew Marchand of the New York Post broke the news Tuesday that Pat McAfee will join ESPN's College GameDay in a full-time role. It's a great opportunity for the former NFL punter, that's for sure.
McAfee has been working as a color commentator for WWE's SmackDown. That job will be put on hold for a little while.
After the news went public, WWE legend Triple H shared his thoughts on McAfee's latest career move.
Triple H made it clear that he supports McAfee's decision to join College GameDay.
"@PatMcAfeeShow approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career," Triple H tweeted. "Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN."
This has also been a big week for Triple H, who was recently promoted to Chief Content Officer.
Triple H will oversee creative writing, talent relations, live events, talent development and creative services.
When the college football season comes to an end, McAfee and Triple H will most likely reunite at the WWE's headquarters.