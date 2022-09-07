Look: WWE Reacts To Pat McAfee's College GameDay News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Pat McAfee former Indianapolis Colts on the field during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post broke the news Tuesday that Pat McAfee will join ESPN's College GameDay in a full-time role. It's a great opportunity for the former NFL punter, that's for sure.

McAfee has been working as a color commentator for WWE's SmackDown. That job will be put on hold for a little while.

After the news went public, WWE legend Triple H shared his thoughts on McAfee's latest career move.

Triple H made it clear that he supports McAfee's decision to join College GameDay.

"@PatMcAfeeShow approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career," Triple H tweeted. "Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN."

This has also been a big week for Triple H, who was recently promoted to Chief Content Officer.

Triple H will oversee creative writing, talent relations, live events, talent development and creative services.

When the college football season comes to an end, McAfee and Triple H will most likely reunite at the WWE's headquarters.