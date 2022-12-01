Look: WWE Star's Racy Birthday Outfit Going Viral

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WWE star Dana Brooke knows how to celebrate her birthday.

Brooke, whose real name is Ashley Mae Sebera, turned 34 years old this week.

She did not celebrate it quietly.

The WWE star took to social media to post some celebratory birthday photos on Instagram.

"CAUTION! This is 34… bringing in another year! DONT TELL ME I DIDNT WARN YA! ⚠️Grateful, blessed, & honored for the overwhelming amount of messages, texts, & calls! It really means the world to me with the constant support & abundance of love!!!" she wrote.

It's quite a birthday outfit.

Brooke, who has more than 1 million followers on social media, got plenty of love from fans for her birthday.

She's posted some similar photos, too.

Happy birthday, Dana.