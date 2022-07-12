Look: WWE World Is Debating Becky Lynch's Future

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins speak onstage during the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in Central Park on September 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Becky Lynch made her presence felt at Raw on Monday Night, demanding a Raw Women’s Title Match at SummerSlam.

Whether she gets one remains to be seen, but her appearance last night has stirred up debate among wrestling fans. The official WWE Twitter account asked its followers if Lynch is deserving of a shot at the title.

"Yes, cause of how invested she is to the title belt thus adding to its value," one user said. "I heard WWE was going too unify the the women title a push some Superstars on #SmackDown and #WWERaw to really put the shine on the Superstar, the fans want 1 title belt for 1 champion."

There are a number of fans in agreement.

Others aren't so sure, however.

SummerSlam will take place on July 30. We'll see what role Lynch ends up having in it, if any.