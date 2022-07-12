Look: WWE World Is Debating Becky Lynch's Future
Becky Lynch made her presence felt at Raw on Monday Night, demanding a Raw Women’s Title Match at SummerSlam.
Whether she gets one remains to be seen, but her appearance last night has stirred up debate among wrestling fans. The official WWE Twitter account asked its followers if Lynch is deserving of a shot at the title.
"Yes, cause of how invested she is to the title belt thus adding to its value," one user said. "I heard WWE was going too unify the the women title a push some Superstars on #SmackDown and #WWERaw to really put the shine on the Superstar, the fans want 1 title belt for 1 champion."
There are a number of fans in agreement.
Others aren't so sure, however.
SummerSlam will take place on July 30. We'll see what role Lynch ends up having in it, if any.