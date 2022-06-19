Look: WWE World Reacts To 2 Heartbreaking Deaths

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 09: WWE Championship Belt presented during the Beyond Sport United 2016 at Barclays Center on August 9, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The WWE world is mourning over the tragic deaths announced this weekend.

Two longtime WWE referees have died this weekend, the wrestling foundation announced.

On Saturday, the WWE announced that longtime referee Dave Hebner had died. He was only 73 years old.

More tragedy struck the WWE referee community on Sunday afternoon.

Tim White, another longtime WWE referee, has died.

"Unfortunately have learned that former WWE referee Tim White has passed away, per the company. Sending love to his friends, family, and colleagues," Sean Ross Sapp tweeted.

WWE released an official statement:

WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away. For more than two decades, Tim White was a dedicated WWE referee and official. White began his illustrious career in 1985 working with Andre the Giant and as a part-time referee. During his tenure, he was the referee for some of WWE's biggest matches, including the infamous Hell in a Cell Match between Undertaker and Mankind at King of the Ring 1998. A shoulder injury effectively ended White’s in-ring career, but White still remained a major part of WWE working behind the scenes as an official and talent agent until 2009. WWE extends its condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.

Our thoughts are with the WWE community during this difficult time.

May they both rest in peace.