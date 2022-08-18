Look: WWE World Reacts To The Donald Trump News

A Wednesday night report shared some interesting details on Vince McMahon's relationship with former United States president Donald Trump.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the ex-WWE president made payments totaling $5 million to Trump's charity in 2007 and '09.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the payments should've been disclosed.

"Vince McMahon made payments totaling $5 million to Donald Trump's charity in 2007 and 2009. WWE's board found they should have been disclosed as company expenses," the report states.

Fans aren't too surprised.

"It’s funny that this ended up in the WSJ when the first person to “report” it was some rando on twitter who read the Trump Foundation’s donation records," one fan wrote.

"2007 the year Trump vs McMahon 2009 the year Trump “bought” WWE and made a commercial free 3 hour Raw," another fan added.

"LOL Vince breaking the law for Donald. He should’ve gotten a pardon from him for any & all future arrests before Don left office," one fan added.

McMahon left his official role at WWE earlier this year.