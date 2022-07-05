Look: WWE World Reacts To Viral Moment By The Miz

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 29: The Miz announces the Cleveland Browns' 68th overall pick during round three of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

For years, The Miz has been considered one of the best performers on the mic that the WWE has to offer. On Monday night, he proved yet again why.

While discussing Logan Paul's return to the WWE, The Miz used Brian Windhorst's famous pose from last week's episode of First Take.

Windhorst went viral for his epic rant about the Utah Jazz and their bizarre trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Clearly, The Miz was aware of the Windhorst meme going around on Twitter.

The majority of the reactions to The Miz's promo on Monday night were positive.

"Absolute gold," one fan tweeted.

"Hit 'em with the Windy," another fan tweeted.

Windhorst himself actually responded to this promo from The Miz. His reply was pretty great.

Windhorst's rant from First Take might just go down as the highlight of the NBA offseason.

Hopefully, Windhorst has another iconic moment left in him this offseason.