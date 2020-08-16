Man Charged With Attempted Kidnapping At WWE Star’s Home

A man has reportedly been arrested and charged with an attempted kidnapping at the home of a WWE star.

ESPN.com had details on the scary incident:

Phillip A. Thomas was arrested and charged with three felonies — attempted armed kidnapping, armed burglary and aggravated stalking — at a home in Lutz, Florida, according to police. Thomas is also being charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief. He is being held without bond. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest but did not release the homeowner’s name. ESPN confirmed via public records that the home is owned by WWE’s Deville, whose real name is Daria Berenato.

The man had reportedly been plotting the kidnapping for eight months, according to authorities. He had reportedly been stalking Deville on social media for months.

“Our deputies are unveiling the suspect’s disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “It’s frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder. Our deputies arrived within minutes and arrested this man who was clearly on a mission to inflict harm.”

Thankfully, Deville is doing OK.

