Mick Foley’s Message For Vince McMahon Is Going Viral

President Donald Trump is facing renewed criticisms today after the U.S. Capitol Building was briefly taken over. WWE legend Mick Foley is one of those critics, and he has a message for WWE owner Vince McMahon about the President.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Foley called for McMahon to remove Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame. President Trump was given WWE’s highest honor as a celebrity inductee in 2013. The President even appointed Linda McMahon, Vince’s wife, to his administration.

“Hey Vince – how about throwing this sorry son of a bitch out of our Hall of Fame?” Foley wrote, tagging the WWE owner in his Tweet. Foley followed that up by calling on Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment to have President Trump removed from office.

McMahon and President Trump have a longstanding relationship that dates back decades. President Trump has a guest on WWE events since the 1980s, and was a part of several storylines in the mid-2000s.

Hey Vince – how about throwing this sorry son of a bitch out of our Hall of Fame?@VinceMcMahon — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 6, 2021

Today’s invasion of the Capitol building was the last straw for many.

President Trump has less than two weeks before he is slated to leave office. But his actions today are beyond the pale for many, especially those who were placed in danger by the Capitol invasion.

Vince McMahon isn’t unfamiliar with wiping a person from the annals of his company’s history. His company did so with Chris Benoit in 2007 after the longtime WWE superstar killed his family, scrubbing his name and all nearly footage including him from the company’s history.

Removing President Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame would be a simple matter for Vince McMahon. Whether the WWE owner has the willingness to make such a decision remains to be seen.