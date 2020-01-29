Nikki Bella Announces She, Sister Brie, Are Both Pregnant

Less than year ago, John Cena and Nikki Bella shocked the world when they announced they were mutually calling off their engagement. The news came just weeks before they were set to walk down the aisle.

Not long after she and Cena split up, Bella announced her engagement to Artem Chigvintsev, her partner from Dancing With The Stars.

Now, just a few months later, Bella announced she is expecting the birth of her first child. But that’s just the beginning of the news.

Both the Bella sisters, Nikki and Brie, are pregnant and have due dates just over a week apart.

Nikki announced she is 13 weeks pregnant in a post on Instagram.

“I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am!” she said on Instagram.

“I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable.”

Over the summer, Nikki Bella announced her retirement from the WWE due several injuries she suffered during her career in the ring.

Congratulations to the Bella sisters!