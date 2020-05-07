Nikki Bella Reveals She Wasn’t Happy With WWE’s Ronda Rousey Move

Ronda Rousey’s WWE career appears to be all but over after some choice words for the WWE Universe.

Now, retired WWE superstar Nikki Bella has opened up about how much she disliked having the former UFC champion take such a central role in the company. In her new book, Bella reveals that WWE’s decision to have Rousey debut at the historic all-women’s Royal Rumble in 2018 was “a slap in the face.”

Bella explained that she didn’t have anything against Rousey personally. However, she took umbrage with Rousey being made the center of attention, upstaging match-winner Asuka by debuting right at that moment.

“It was nothing against Ronda — it is thrilling that she is at WWE,” Bella said. “But it was a bit of a slap in the face to all the historic women wrestlers who had come out for the match, the main event, only to have the moment upstaged by the Ronda announcement.”

Bella further revealed that she had initially planned to retire after competing in the 2018 Royal Rumble match. But she felt upstaged by the Ronda announcement and continued to compete.

Rousey would go on to make her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, teaming up with Kurt Angle to beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a tag team match. From there, Rousey’s star in WWE continued to climb.

Bella and her sister, Brie, worked with and sometimes competed against Rousey in the ring. Nikki’s last match was a title fight against Rousey at WWE Evolution, the first-ever women’s only WWE pay-per-view.

It’s clear that Rousey’s tenure in WWE rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

We’ll see just how long the bad blood continues to boil.