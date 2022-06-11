Paige Announces Decision On Future With WWE

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: WWE Wrestler Paige speaks at MGM Studios, WWE, and SheIs special screening of 'Fighting With My Family' at AMC 34th Street on February 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MGM Studios)

On Friday night, Paige released a statement regarding her future with the WWE. The former two-time Divas Champion revealed that she'll explore other options when her contract expires in July.

"Paige here! July 7th will be the last day with WWE," she wrote. "I’m so thankful and I appreciate the opportunities that the company has given me. I will always be appreciative of the company that took in an 18-year-old British pale emo girl that didn’t look like your average diva, giving me the chance of a lifetime and making me feel like a superstar.

"I know after my neck injury took me out of in-ring status, it was pretty hard to keep me around for as long as you did, and for that, I’m thankful too. Thank you to the WWE Universe. You guys are the most passionate group of fans I’ve ever seen. Hope you continue to stay on this journey with me. I think the toughest part weirdly enough is having to let the Paige name go! But Saraya is helluva name. Kudos to my mum for that one."

At the end of Paige's statement, she revealed that she plans on returning to the ring at some point in the future.

Unsurprisingly, fans are a bit heartbroken that Paige is leaving the WWE.

Paige last competed for the WWE in December of 2017. She then announced her retirement from the ring in April of 2018.

Over the past few years, Paige has handled a plethora of on and off-screen roles for WWE's SmackDown.

If Paige is truly interested in returning to the ring, there'll be plenty of fans cheering her on regardless of where she goes next.