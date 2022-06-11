Paige Announces Departure From WWE: Fans React

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille attend Meet WWE Superstars during 2018 New York Comic Con at The Queer Lounge at Javits Center on October 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Paige, a former WWE Divas Champion and NXT Women's Champion, had an important announcement to share with her fans on Friday. She'll be leaving the WWE once her contract expires in July.

"Paige here! July 7th will be the last day with WWE," she wrote. "I’m so thankful and I appreciate the opportunities that the company has given me. I will always be appreciative of the company that took in an 18-year-old British pale emo girl that didn’t look like your average diva, giving me the chance of a lifetime and making me feel like a superstar.

"I know after my neck injury took me out of in-ring status, it was pretty hard to keep me around for as long as you did, and for that, I’m thankful too. Thank you to the WWE Universe. You guys are the most passionate group of fans I’ve ever seen. Hope you continue to stay on this journey with me. I think the toughest part weirdly enough is having to let the Paige name go! But Saraya is helluva name. Kudos to my mum for that one."

Back in 2018, Paige had to retire from in-ring competition because of a neck injury. It was a crushing blow to the women's division.

Fast forward four years later, and WWE fans are heartbroken that Paige will be moving on from the company altogether.

"Thank you for being a great competitor in and out of the ring," one fan tweeted. "You are truly the greatest."

"Thank you, Paige. I hope to see you back in the ring," a second fan wrote.

"It's not a goodbye. It is a see you later," another fan said. "I for one can't wait to see where life takes you now. Pretty sure it'll be awesome because you are!"

Paige will most likely provide an update on her career at a later date.

For now, the WWE universe is celebrating Paige's incredible run.