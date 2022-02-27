Pat McAfee Reacts To The Crazy WrestleMania Rumors

Some crazy things happen in the WWE ring, but a proposed WrestleMania match between Pat McAfee and Vince McMahon feels a bit too outlandish to be true.

On Saturday, Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer dropped a major bombshell by saying WWE is currently planning to have the Friday Night SmackDown commentator square off against the 76-year-old chairman at AT&T Stadium in April.

As of last night, Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee was listed as a match on the internal schedule for WrestleMania. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 26, 2022

Although the two have yet to interact or start a potential feud on WWE programming, McMahon is scheduled to appear on The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday. It looks like wrestling fans will have to wait until then to see what’s happening, as McAfee wouldn’t divulge any knowledge Sunday.

“You all seem to know A LOT more abaht what I’m up to than me,” McAfee wrote on Twitter. “I’m excited to see what happens at this point as well.. WrestleMania chatter is WILD right now.”

You all seem to know A LOT more abaht what I’m up to than me.. I’m excited to see what happens at this point as well.. WrestleMania chatter is WILD right now. Just a reminder.. If you think imma be a part of something that isn’t a BANGER… you’re AHT of your damn mind pic.twitter.com/G4LqqzvKAH — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2022

He also ensured everyone that anything he’s a part of will be good, sharing clips of his in-rang action with WWE’s NXT brand.

McAfee isn’t unrealistically lauding himself. The former Indianapolis Colts punter looked like a natural when battling Adam Cole in a one-on-one-match at NXT TakeOver XXX in 2020. Later that year, he stepped into the violent WarGames structure.

Given his athleticism and mainstream recognition beyond wrestling, it’s hardly far-fetched to envision McAfee stepping back into the squared circle at the Showcase of the Immortals.

On the other hand, McMahon competing doesn’t sound like the best idea.

His last official match was with against Bret Hart at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010. Perhaps the CEO will handpick someone — such as on-screen mentee Austin Theory — to fight for his honor.

McAfee began his program with Cole during a segment on his show, so Thursday’s interview with McMahon has become appointment viewing.