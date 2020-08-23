Pat McAfee’s Insane Move At WWE NXT Is Going Viral

WWE fans are demanding Pat McAfee turn professional full-time after his insane move at WWE NXT Saturday night.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter has long flirted with the idea of stepping into the ring. He finally made the jump Saturday night, taking on Adam Cole in the WWE NXT Takeover event. McAfee immediately stole the spotlight as his entire team entered the event wearing “Cole Sucks” shirts.

Cole didn’t take the disrespect lightly. Tensions raised as both teams started exchanging harsh words with the ref and security trying to separate and deescalate the situation. While the teams were exchanging words, McAfee snuck his way up into the ring.

To everyone’s surprise, McAfee caught the attention of both teams by standing on top of the corner of the wrestling ring. McAfee proceeded to swanton bomb his way onto all involved in the scuffle, knocking out and flattening everyone expect himself in the process. Check out McAfee’s insane move in the video below.

This wasn’t Pat McAfee’s only impressive move of the night. McAfee also showed off his back-flipping abilities earlier in the match.

McAfee put up an impressive fight. But Cole came away with the victory after an entertaining match.

Still, there’s no doubt McAfee has a future in the ring if he so chooses to take that path. Fans would love to see him back in the WWE.