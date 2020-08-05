Former WWE star Marty Jannetty recently shared a troubling story on his Facebook account involving an exchange that may have taken place nearly 50 years ago.

“I never told no one this… I was 13, working at Victory Lanes bowling alley buying weed from a [expletive] that worked there and he put his hands on me,” Jannetty wrote on Facebook. “He dragged me around the back of the building… you already know what he was gonna try to do.”

Jannetty wasn’t done recalling details from that night, as he also said “That was the very first time I made a man disappear. They never found him. They shoulda looked in the Chattahoochee River.”

Once that post was shared on Facebook, the majority of the WWE universe couldn’t help but talk about it on social media. Jannetty’s potential murder confession gained so much traction over the past few hours that it has sparked a police investigation.

According to TMZ, the Columbus Police Department in Georgia will be looking into this matter. The first step for the police is to find any missing persons cases that draw similarities to Jannetty’s descriptive post.

Jannetty is most famously known for teaming up with Shawn Michaels in the WWE. They formed a tag team called ‘The Rockers.’

Considering this alleged incident happened decades ago, it’ll probably take the police a decent amount of time to find a potential match. That is if Jannetty is telling the truth in his latest Facebook post.

