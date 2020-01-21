Conor McGregor sent a positive message to Donald Trump on Twitter this morning and the president of the United States has since responded.

The Irish star is days removed from his big win at UFC 246, where he knocked out Donald “The Cowboy” Cerrone in less than a minute.

McGregor responded to a boasting tweet from President Trump this morning, calling him perhaps the “GOAT” of America.

“Quite possibly the USA (GOAT)” he wrote. “Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him.”

President Trump then congratulated McGregor on his fight.

Perhaps we’ll see President Trump in attendance at McGregor’s next fight.

UFC president Dana White would like to see a McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch. It’s possible we get that sometime later this year.