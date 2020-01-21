The Spun

President Trump Responds To Message From Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor celebrates his win at UFC 246.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor prepares for his welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor sent a positive message to Donald Trump on Twitter this morning and the president of the United States has since responded.

The Irish star is days removed from his big win at UFC 246, where he knocked out Donald “The Cowboy” Cerrone in less than a minute.

McGregor responded to a boasting tweet from President Trump this morning, calling him perhaps the “GOAT” of America.

“Quite possibly the USA (GOAT)” he wrote. “Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him.”

President Trump then congratulated McGregor on his fight.

Perhaps we’ll see President Trump in attendance at McGregor’s next fight.

UFC president Dana White would like to see a McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch. It’s possible we get that sometime later this year.


