WWE Star Randy Orton Is Feuding With Soulja Boy On Twitter

A general view of a WWE match.LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: A general view during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

We’ve seen a handful of weird feuds on Twitter over the years, but this recent exchange between WWE superstar Randy Orton and rapper Soulja Boy might just take the cake.

Soulja Boy sent the wrestling community into a frenzy this week by tweeting “Rap game faker than WWE.”

Obviously that comment didn’t sit well with Orton, who had more than a few choice words for Soulja Boy on social media.

“Fake? Dare this prick to step up,” Orton replied. “He don’t like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t b***h when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Ain’t nuthin but a b***h ass…”

Soulja Boy wasn’t going to let Orton get the last word, as he then wrote “Do you know who the f*** I am. I’ll bring the REAL to wrestling don’t play with me.”

This response from Soulja Boy then led to Orton taking a shot at his music career.

“‘Crank that’ came out in ‘07 you had a hell of a year. Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here’s the thing tho… I like rap. I bump that s**t all day whether it’s Tunechi, Meek, JZ…but you call what I do to survive, fake? F*** that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya.”

But wait, there’s more.

Despite this recent tirade from Orton, it didn’t change Soulja Boy’s stance on the WWE. On Tuesday morning, he tweeted “What you do is FAKE and I stand on that.”

We seriously doubt anyone envisioned a verbal war between Randy Orton and Soulja Boy, yet here we are.

Who do you think won this Twitter feud?


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.