Ric Flair Is Planning His Final Event: WWE World Reacts

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: Ric Flair looks on while awaiting the entrance of Hulk Hogan during the Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Ric Flair will reportedly be getting into the ring one more time.

According to a report from ESPN, the legendary WWE star is planning his final event for this summer.

The Nature Boy will be wrestling one final time.

ESPN.com first reported the news:

Ric Flair, one of the most well-known and revered professional wrestlers in history, will perform in one last match July 31, sources told ESPN on Monday. Flair, who is 73 years old, will step into the ring at the Nashville Fairgrounds on an independent card that will stream live on FITE TV.

Flair, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time world champion, has not wrestled in a match since Sept. 12, 2011, a bout for Impact Wrestling against longtime rival Sting. His last WWE match was in 2008 at WrestleMania XXIV against Shawn Michaels. Flair's opponent for July 31 remains unclear. It's also unknown if it will be a singles or tag-team match.

Wrestling fans are excited.

"Ric Flair will wrestle one more match and it’ll be miles ahead of Goldberg/Taker in Saudi I’m sure of that," one fan tweeted.

"Flair wrestling at an event tied into Starrcast (run by son in law) makes sense. I just hope its the rumored tag so he has less to do," another fan added.

Flair has confirmed the news, as well.

This will be something to watch.