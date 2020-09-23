Legendary wrestler Ric Flair has weighed in with a tribute to fellow WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal, who passed away yesterday.

Road Warrior Animal, whose real name was Joseph Laurinaitis, died just 10 days after his 60th birthday. The father of former NFL linebacker James Laurinaitis, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 along with his tag team partner Road Warrior Hawk and their manager.

Flair took to Twitter a short time ago to offer his condolences and praise for a man he called a “good friend and great opponent.”

“I Am More Than Saddened To Hear Of The Loss Of My Good Friend And GREAT Opponent Joe Laurinaitis Of The Legendary Road Warriors. They Were Iconic! The Road Warriors And The Four Horsemen Drew More Money And Had More Fun And Entertained Fans Worldwide At The Highest Level. RIP,” Flair wrote.

I Am More Than Saddened To Hear Of The Loss Of My Good Friend And GREAT Opponent Joe Laurinaitis Of The Legendary Road Warriors. They Were Iconic! The Road Warriors And The Four Horsemen Drew More Money And Had More Fun And Entertained Fans Worldwide At The Highest Level. RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eiZ2udqGNm — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 23, 2020

Laurinaitis was predeceased by his partner, Road Warrior Hawk, who passed away in 2003 following a heart attack.

His death has left a void not just in the hearts of his friends and family, but also his WWE contemporaries like Flair.

May he rest in peace.