Ric Flair Reacts To Death Of 2 Longtime WWE Figures

The WWE universe is reeling from the death of two former officials.

On Saturday, the company confirmed that David Hebner passed away at age 73. The following day, Tim White died at age 68.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair mourned the loss of Hebner and White.

"I'm saddened to hear about the passing of two of my friends - Dave Hebner & Tim White," Flair wrote on Twitter. "I'm grateful to have known both of these incredible men. Rest in peace!"

Hebner, who joined the company in 1986, officiated the iconic match between Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat at WrestleMania III. He transitioned to a backstage role through 2005.

White worked with WWE from 1985 to 2009 as a referee and talent agent. He worked closely with Andre The Giant and called the unforgettable Hell in a Cell Match between Undertaker and Mankind in 1998.

Flair, officially recognized as a 16-time world champion, briefly joined WWE (then WWF) from 1991 to 1993 and returned from 2001 to 2009. His runs coincided with both Hebner and White.

Having encountered so many people across decades in the business, Hebner and White have drawn condolences throughout the wrestling industry.