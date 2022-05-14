Ric Flair Reportedly Training For Wrestling Comeback

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: Ric Flair looks on while awaiting the entrance of Hulk Hogan during the Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Ric Flair isn't ready to completely walk away from the ring just yet. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, the WWE Hall of Famer is "training to wrestle again."

The last time wrestling fans saw Flair in a match was 2011. He defeated Sting on an episode of Impact Wrestling.

As for his WWE career, his last match was in 2008 against Shawn Michaels. Once that was over, he made some part-time appearances.

It's unclear if there's a company out there looking to schedule a match for Flair. There would be a lot of intrigue surrounding his return though, that's for sure.

Earlier this week, Flair posted a video of him training with AEW star Jay Lethal. Fans didn't think much of this video when it was released, but perhaps it was his way of saying he's coming back.

“Like I Said- It’s All About The Fundamentals,” Flair wrote. “If You Can’t Punch, You Can’t Kick, You Can’t Work! WOOOOO!”

Meltzer mentioned that Flair could potentially fight in a tag-team match with FTR and The Rock 'n' Roll Express.

Do you want to see Flair return to the ring?