Former WWE star Brian James, 51 — also known as Road Dogg — has “most likely” suffered a heart attack.

James’ wife, Tracy, announced the frightening health concern news on Saturday. According to her message on Facebook, James suffered the presumed heart attack after returning to his Pensacola, Florida home from Orlando on Thursday night. Multiple tests were run at the hospital to determine what exactly happened to the wrestling icon.

Tracy says her husband has a history of high blood pressure.

“He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results,” she rote. “He has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done. He’s always been on bp meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix.”

Soon after the initial message, Tracy gave an positive update on the situation.

Just an update. Doc just came in. Kidneys came back clear and a heart cath is scheduled for Monday and they will… Posted by Tracy Conant James on Saturday, March 27, 2021

As a wrestler, “Road Dogg” became famous as part of the WWF’s D-Generation X tag team collective — featuring some of the biggest names in wrestling like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Rick Rude and Chyna. The group also included Road Dogg’s partner in the ring, Billy Gunn. The two wrestled together as the “New Age Outlaws.”

James’ professional career spanned from the early ’90s to 2009 where he spent time with pretty much every major wrestling organization (WWF, WWE, TNA). He currently works as a writer/producer for the WWE.

In recognition of his outstanding career, James was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2019 class.

Our thoughts with James and his family as they battle this concerning health scare.

