Roman Reigns Asked About Potential Match Against The Rock

WWE superstar Roman Reigns appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this Friday to promote this weekend's Royal Rumble.

While on the show, Reigns was asked about a popular rumor in the wrestling universe. There are a lot of fans who believe the undisputed WWE Universal Champion will eventually face The Rock.

Unfortunately for wrestling fans, Reigns poured cold water on that rumor.

"There’s been a huge buzz on that for a long time now," Reigns said. "But it’s really picked up in the last couple of years. I believe he just came out with a statement saying he’s not going to be ready in time, which that’s the kind of face everyone’s making, like, hold on, this guy trains every single day. He’s huge."

Reigns then sent a message to The Rock.

"When you’re going up against Roman Reigns, you better get ready to fall down."

Reigns is set to put his championship on the line this Saturday against Kevin Owens.

If Reigns retains his belt this weekend, his focus will quickly shift to WrestleMania.