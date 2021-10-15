Roman Reigns Blasted CM Punk, AEW In Interview

Roman Reigns has been the face of the WWE for the past few years, which makes sense since he’s been the Universal Champion for over 400 days.

During a recent interview with Complex, Reigns was asked about the WWE’s newest competitor in the wrestling industry, AEW. While it seems like AEW is becoming more and more popular by the week, Reigns isn’t really worried about the WWE potentially losing its fan base.

“This is one of those subjects that’s very subjective and there’s a lot of passion and tribalism that really sways and creates an unbiased opinion,” Reigns said, via Complex. “But I can only speak from my perspective. I’m one of those guys who will compete at anything. Like, ‘I bet you I can eat that cookie faster.’ I want to be the best at anything that I choose to do. We pull up on lawn mowers, we cut the yard in half, I’m going to beat you. My side will look better than yours.

“So me, I don’t see the real competition [with AEW] because I think their fan base legitimately is a hardcore fan base. So there’s like a ceiling and a built-in ground to that viewership. [The WWE is] trying to connect with everyone. We’re trying to connect with the mainstream. We’re trying to pull in the casual fan. We’re trying to engage the new viewer, while also servicing our hardcore fan base and give them compelling stories to fulfill them as well. I don’t know if I’ve said it before, but I’ve said it before, when the audience is probably the biggest character in your show, that’s strange to me.”

Reigns was then asked about AEW’s most notable addition to its roster, CM Punk. Despite all of CM Punk’s accomplishments in the ring, Reigns made it very clear that he isn’t threatened by the former WWE star.

“I’m 6’3”, 265 pounds, a legitimate athlete who can throw some weight around and has been on the gridiron at the highest level,” Reigns explained. “D1. All ACC. I probably would’ve maintained in the NFL if my health issues didn’t happen when I was 22 years old. So, I mean, when it comes down to it, I’ll throw him and pretty much the rest of that roster out the club no problem. They’re just little brothers, you know?”

WWE’s Universal Champ @WWERomanReigns didn’t hold back on CM Punk and the AEW roster. 😳 “Nobody touches me in this business.” Read more: https://t.co/OyjiC6NtmV pic.twitter.com/DdCy6Oichj — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 15, 2021

Talk about sending a message to the AEW roster.

CM Punk is arguably the most popular wrestler in the world, and the main reason he’s that popular is because of the work he did in the WWE. Not only was he an excellent performer, he cut so many amazing promos on the mic.

Considering he’s very outspoken, it wouldn’t surprise us at all if CM Punk responds to Roman Reigns’ recent comments.

[Complex]