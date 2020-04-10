It’s now been a full year since we last saw Ronda Rousey in a WWE match, and it might be longer until she makes her return – if she returns at all.

On a recent edition of the Wild Ride with Steve-O podcast, the former UFC champion and WWE superstar expressed reluctance to return to WWE on a full-time basis. Rousey stated that while she loves WWE and her fellow superstars, she had some serious complaints.

Specifically, Rousey complained about being away from home for “200 days out of the year,” even when working part-time. But she saved her biggest criticisms for the WWE Universe, who she called “f-ing ungrateful fans.”

“So it’s just like… what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family?” Rousey said. “But, instead of spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f****** ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?”

“I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there… but at the end of the day I was just like, ‘F*** these fans, dude.'”

Ultimately, Rousey says she has no plans to return to the WWE on a full-time basis. But she did leave the door open for returning in smaller chunks of time in the future.

Rousey made sporadic appearances with the WWE beginning in 2014. She signed with the promotion full-time in 2017 and made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, winning a tag team match with Kurt Angle to beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Her last MMA fight came at UFC 207 in 2016, losing in the first minute by TKO to Amanda Nunes.

