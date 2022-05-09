Ronda Rousey New Champion: WWE World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Have a night, Ronda Rousey.

The former MMA star turned wrestler has been crowned the WWE's new SmackDown Women's Champion on Sunday night.

"Ronda Rousey makes Charlotte Flair quit to become SmackDown Women’s Champion," B/R Wrestling tweeted.

WWE fans are excited.

"i speak for all of us when I say we wanted ronda to win," one fan tweeted.

"I actually really enjoyed that match!" another fan admitted.

"That ending was perfect! I know Drew Gulak in the back happy," one fan added on social media.

"Very good match, now the question is... who in the hell is even credible enough to challenge her?" one fan added on social media Sunday night.

Congrats, Ronda!